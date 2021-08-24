Nanaimo RCMP seek help identifying a man alleged to have broken into Gold Silver Guy store on Townsite Road on Aug. 10. (Submitted photo)

Nanaimo RCMP seek help identifying a man alleged to have broken into Gold Silver Guy store on Townsite Road on Aug. 10. (Submitted photo)

‘Extremely thin’ suspect squeezes through window to steal from Nanaimo jewelry store

RCMP release surveillance image of suspect who broke into Townsite Road business

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into a central Island jewelry shop earlier this month.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, a man broke into Gold Silver Guy store on Townsite Road and stole several pieces of jewelry as well as other small items just after 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 10.

The owner called police after finding a small window on the south side of the property open, and while the store’s alarm was armed, it wasn’t triggered. After reviewing security footage, police noted a suspect picking up several coins, $2 bills and an antique scale. The suspect failed to break another display case and left. The owner told police that two other men, with their faces partially covered, were seen outside the business shining flashlights an hour prior to the break-and-enter, the press release said.

The suspect is described as in his early 20s with short hair. He was wearing a baggy jacket with lettering on the sleeves and carrying a small flashlight.

“The suspect was extremely thin as the window in which he entered through was only 12 inches wide,” the release noted.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, you are asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, quoting file No. 2021-29882.

