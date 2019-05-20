Holly Denine recently came across a Facebook page displaying a photo of her daughter Nevaeh Denine, with text that falsely stated her death was related to vaccines. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

The mother of a young Newfoundland girl says she’s relieved a social media company has disabled a site that used images of her dead daughter to promote an anti-vaccination campaign.

Holly Denine recently came across a Facebook page displaying a photo of her daughter Nevaeh Denine, with text that falsely stated her death was related to vaccines.

The girl, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at an early age, was well known in Newfoundland and Labrador for starting a lemonade stand to raise money for children with cancer.

She died from her illness last summer at just nine years of age and was remembered her courage and selflessness.

ALSO READ: 70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

ALSO READ: B.C. mom’s petition to make vaccines mandatory keeps growing in support

A spokesman for Facebook said late Tuesday that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page, apologizing for any distress that was caused.

The social media giant says the site was disabled for violating the company’s community standards for misrepresentation.

Denine said her daughter had used social media for positive purposes to raise thousands of dollars for sick children.

However, she says she had long been worried that someone might exploit her daughter’s photo to raise money.

“I hope it never happens again,” she wrote in an email Tuesday.

“I only ever want Nevaeh associated with kindness and caring, not this cruel garbage. And that’s what it is, garbage.”

Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two cats die in house fire in Nanaimo
Next story
Canadian retaliatory tariffs lifted as U.S. kills steel aluminum penalties

Just Posted

Celebrate with Cycle Alberni for Bike to Work and School Week

Celebration stations kick off at Jumping Slug Community Cyclery

Two Alberni Valley hockey players win bronze at NAHC finals

Team BC male awarded a bronze medal after controversial decision

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

Father and two youngsters fall down a steep, treacherous cliff while hiking Burke Mountain

Port Alberni to hold Walk for Dog Guides on May 26

Fundraising event one of 300 across Canada

Mattress recycling program provides work experience in Port Alberni

Recycle Matters was started by INEO Employment Services

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Victoria Day

How much do you know about the monarch whose day we celebrate each May?

Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis

Researchers look to see if fentanyl testing could be a useful tool for those who use drugs alone

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

Father and two youngsters fall down a steep, treacherous cliff while hiking Burke Mountain

Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2OT thriller

Leonard has 36 points as Toronto cuts Milwaukee’s series lead to 2-1

Two cats die in house fire in Nanaimo

Fire happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday on Fifth Street, one resident displaced

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job

Most Read