In this April 18, 2017 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at his company’s annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif. The leaders of a key House oversight committee say Zuckerberg will testify before their panel on April 11. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, file)

Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before House panel on April 11

The leaders of a key House oversight committee say Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to testify April 11

The leaders of a House oversight committee say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the panel on April 11.

In an announcement Wednesday, Reps. Greg Walden and Frank Pallone say the hearing will focus on the Facebook’s “use and protection of user data.” Facebook is facing scrutiny over its data collection following allegations that the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence elections.

Walden, R-Ore., is the House Energy and Commerce committee’s chairman. Pallone of New Jersey is the panel’s top Democrat. In a statement, they say the hearing will be “an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online.”

Related: FTC is investigating Facebook over privacy practices

Related: Facebook’s Zuckerberg admits mistakes in privacy scandal

Related: B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal

Related: How Facebook likes could profile voters for manipulation

Richard Lardner, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New conclusion reached in Campbell River animal skeleton mystery – otters
Next story
4 presumed dead in California Marine helicopter crash

Just Posted

See the beauty of the West Coast at the Rollin Art Centre

Only a few seats left in Spring Art Workshop

BCHL: More than 100 prospects sign up for Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ spring camp

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs will host one of their largest spring identification… Continue reading

City of Port Alberni accepts Smart Cities Challenge

How can Port Alberni use innovation, technology to enhance quality of life?

Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce proposes collaborative street market

Meeting will take place at Chamber on Friday, April 6

Port Alberni Reconciliation Forum explores solutions, next steps

More than a hundred people gathered on the anniversary of the Walk for Reconciliation

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

Alberta premier heads to Toronto, U.S. to build support for pipelines

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will soon be heading to Toronto and New York to rally support among business leaders for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

YouTube shooter told family members she ‘hated’ the company

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

4 presumed dead in California Marine helicopter crash

On Tuesday, a CH-53E Super Stallion went down shortly after 2:30 p.m., during a training mission near El Centro, Calif.

Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before House panel on April 11

The leaders of a key House oversight committee say Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to testify April 11

After a drenching, Commonwealth Games open on a bright note

Prince Charles attended the opening ceremony for the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia

Theodore nets shootout winner as Vegas beats Vancouver 5-4 in a thriller

Sedin twins play final home game with Canucks on Thursday

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

New conclusion reached in Campbell River animal skeleton mystery – otters

A verdict is in on the animal skeletons that were dumped on… Continue reading

Most Read