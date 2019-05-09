Life jacket found floating in water near Tsawwassen on May 9, 2019. (Andrew Franklin/Black Press Media)

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

A lone life jacket floating in the water near Tsawwassen turned out to be a false alarm.

BC Ferries confirmed in a tweet around 3 p.m. on Thursday that a vessel was deployed to investigate, but nothing was found to suggest someone was in distress.

The Coastal Renaissance ferry was late getting into the terminal from Swartz Bay.

READ MORE: BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Just Posted

Port Alberni art gallery celebrates creative nature

Group exhibit showcases Vancouver Island artists

Drag races will not return to Alberni Valley airport

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District makes final decision

Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department shows Fire Smarts

Alberni Valley fire departments teach the public to keep their homes safe from fires

Sunny days spark good golfing at Alberni Golf Course

Jack Sparks scores natural birdie on No. 5.

ARTS AROUND: Find your new favourite book at Port Alberni’s Giant Book Sale

Book sale is a major fundraiser for the Community Arts Council

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

UPDATE: Mt. Sicker brush fire in Cowichan Valley under control: fire chief

We are looking at about a half a hectare in size — about 150 by 200 [feet].”

59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Nisga’a celebrate 19 years of self-government in B.C. legislature

Premier John Horgan congratulates pioneers of first modern treaty

POLL: Do you support SOGI 123 resources in local schools?

Let us know what you think

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

Most Read