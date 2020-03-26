The wildlife photographer who closely followed Discovery Island wolf, Takaya, says the wolf has been shot and killed. (Photo by Cheryl Alexander)

Famed Victoria wolf Takaya shot and killed on south coast of Vancouver Island

Wildlife photographer says death is a ‘tragic end’ for an exceptional wolf

A wildlife photographer who tracked the Discovery Island wolf Takaya for seven years says the animal has been killed by hunters.

Cheryl Alexander said she was sure it was Takaya when learned that a tagged wolf had been shot, and she was certain after learning the ear tag was labeled 1-295.

After spending about eight years on Discovery Island – an islet off the eastern coast of Greater Victoria – Takaya was spotted around Victoria’s James Bay neighbourhood. The famed wolf was captured Jan. 26 and released in a coastal habitat on the west side of Vancouver Island.

RELATED: James Bay wolf released into wild of western Vancouver Island

“It’s heartbreaking to find out [Takaya was killed] because I was very excited that he actually seemed to be doing really well after being relocated,” Alexander said. “It can’t have been easy for a wolf of his age to be dumped in a new environment. He spent eight years on [Discovery Island] and all of the sudden he was in a coastal rainforest area.”

Alexander said Takaya was killed in the wilderness area northwest of Victoria – somewhere between Port Renfrew and Shawnigan Lake.

“It was exciting that he was surviving, so it’s devastating that his life is ended in this senseless way,” she said. “He wasn’t doing anything wrong, he wasn’t attacking livestock, he was just trying to make his way in the wilderness. To be shot for no reason other than the fact that he was a wolf, is just tragic.”

Alexander hopes Takaya’s death will trigger reflection on hunting regulations.

“I hope we can examine our relationship with wild carnivores and our habitat and what we’re doing to destroy it,” she said.

The BC Conservation Service could not yet be reached for confirmation of Takaya’s death.

READ ALSO: Lone wolf eating seal and howling away on Discovery Island


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave
Next story
Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Just Posted

VALLEY SENIORS: Eighty years of Alberni Valley memories

Pat Rogers celebrates 80 years of living in the Alberni Valley

Tsunami waves, earthquakes and COVID-19: What if the worst ‘worst’ case scenario hits the Coast?

“All the basic principles still apply here, in terms of community response.”

COVID-19: Tseshaht First Nation declares state of emergency

State of emergency will remain in effect until at least June 30

Port Alberni teen singer Lauren Spencer-Smith releases new EP

Spencer-Smith is currently a contestant on reality TV show ‘American Idol’

Port Alberni Black Sheep coach earns B.C. Rugby award

Jas Purewal named Jack Patterson Memorial Trophy recipient

B.C. bans resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

COLUMN: Four reasons to hope that B.C. will win COVID-19 fight

Number of hospitalizations in B.C. remain low as thousands of beds freed up

Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put the call out on social media

Famed Victoria wolf Takaya shot and killed on south coast of Vancouver Island

Wildlife photographer says death is a ‘tragic end’ for an exceptional wolf

Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Districts to provide outreach, service for children of essential workers

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

Centre for Disease Control recommends measure to reduce excess air pollution

Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis

Lower-interest credit could be made available for Canadians

Most Read