A father and his two sons escaped a burning trailer north of Courtenay on March 4 from a rear window along with their cat, but the trailer was completely destroyed. Photo submitted

Family looking for new home after fire rips through trailer north of Courtenay

Father, sons escape early morning blaze through rear window

A Comox Valley family who is in the process of moving to the area from Alberta is now looking for a new home and belongings, as an early morning fire ripped through the family’s trailer north of Courtenay.

Around 6 a.m Tuesday (April 4), the Courtenay Fire Department received notification of a structure fire in the 3600 block of Burns Road, explained Deputy Fire Chief George Seigler.

Two engines along with a water tanker and 16 members responded to the fire. Upon arrival, the structure had heavy smoke emerging as it was about three-quarters of the way involved in the fire, noted Seigler.

A father and his two sons escaped the trailer from a rear window along with their cat, but the trailer was destroyed.

Seigler said it appears the fire started on the outside of the structure but they are still investigating the exact source.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has started for the family with the goal to raise $20,000. By Wednesday (April 5), more than $14,000 had been donated.

The fundraiser noted insurance will only cover a small fraction of the cost of the 40-foot trailer and the extensive renovations done on the home. According to the post, the family was trying to start a new life on Vancouver Island.

In addition to losing their home, belongings including clothes, eyeglasses, furniture, appliances and sentimental items were also lost in the fire.

Funds raised will go to replacing essential items, securing temporary housing while the family works toward finding a permanent home and purchasing clothing, groceries and other needs.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/40HYAgF


Comox Valley

