Family member charged with second-degree murder in Gibsons

Suspect was arrested at the scene Dec. 27 and charged the next day

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a family member in Gibsons over the holidays.

Kevin Christopher Webster was charged in connection with the murder of Moirin Gladys Webster over the weekend, according to a press release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Sunshine Coast RCMP were called to a residence in the 500 block of Sargent Road in Gibsons at about 11:20 p.m. Dec. 27 and found the body of Moirin Webster inside the house “with injuries consistent with homicide.” Kevin Webster was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

“This was a tragic isolated incident involving members of the same household,” said Sgt. Frank Jang, IHIT spokesman, in the release. “There are no further concerns for the safety of the community resulting from this incident.”

Sunshine Coast RCMP Staff Sgt. Poppy Hallam said in the release that her detachment sends “deepest condolences” to the family.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts are heavy,” she said.

IHIT was called in to conduct the investigation and said it has been working closely with the Sunshine Coast RCMP and other law enforcement to gather evidence.

Kevin Webster was charged with second-degree murder Dec. 28 and remains in custody with his next court appearance Jan. 6.

IHIT says no further details about the case will be released as the matter is now before the courts.

READ ALSO: Wife charged in husband’s death in Sechelt


Most Read