Family of campers nearly run over by truck east of Harrison Hot Springs

A family of three camping off of East Harrison Forest Service Road were nearly killed when a truck crashed in from the road, coming to a stop a few feet away from their tent. (Photo/Michelle Labor)

In the middle of the night, camping off of East Harrison Forest Service Road, Michelle Labor woke up to her husband shielding her and her three-year-old child.

Moments later, a truck barreled down from the forest service road and nearly ran over the family of three in the Cogburn Beach area at midnight on Saturday, Oct. 2.

“I don’t know what to say but we’re lucky and thankful to God we are alive,” Labor said. “My husband heard the whole thing and knew there was an accident but had no idea it was coming toward us.”

READ ALSO: Two seriously injured in weekend Mount Woodside motorcycle crash

The black Mazda pickup truck appears to have come to a stop less than 10 feet away from the tent, missing the campers by what could’ve been inches. Labor said there were three young men in the truck; while the vehicle was heavily damaged, only one person appeared to have sustained injuries, Labor said.

“I just hope they learned their lesson and don’t cost anyone their lives,” she said. After talking to the men, Labor said they were camped nearby with other friends; the Labor family packed up and quickly left the scene after the incident.

READ ALSO: Two injured in Sunday roll-over near Harrison

Labor added she hopes the incident is a wake-up call that motorists need to take extra care on the forest service roads, particularly at night.

The public is encouraged to report suspicious, dangerous or criminal activity to the Agassiz RCMP by calling 911 or (non-emergency) 604-796-2211.

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Harrison Hot SpringsRCMPTraffic