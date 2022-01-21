Family still searching after Victoria man makes coffee, feeds his dog and disappears

‘Stuck in a nightmare’: Wife of Ian Indridson pleads for public’s help

Ian Indridson, 54, was last seen the morning of Jan. 10 in Victoria. (Courtesy of VicPD)

The search continues for Ian Indridson, 54, who left his Victoria home 11 days ago. His wife, Gloria Mendez, is feeling a mix of confusion, disbelief and sorrow since waking up to an empty home .

Mendez spoke to Black Press Media over the phone on Jan. 20 to share details of her husband’s disappearance and encourage members of the public to join in the search.

In the early hours of Jan. 10, Mendez recalled Indridson having trouble sleeping – not an uncommon occurrence as of late because he’s been struggling with some anxiety. He went to sleep in the other bedroom, she said.

A few hours later, at around 7 a.m., Mendez briefly woke up and heard Indridson playing with their dog, Willow, in the kitchen. She rolled over and fell back asleep.

Indridson and Mendez have developed a morning routine over the years. He’ll get out of bed before her, walk Willow, and putter around in the kitchen before coming back to wake her up shortly after 7:15 a.m.

So when Mendez woke up that morning and saw it was 7:50 a.m., the dog had been fed, and coffee was on but there was no sign of Indridson, she knew immediately something was wrong.

“My world stopped the moment I discovered he’d walked out the door.”

Mendez called 911 shortly after finding Indridson had left.

Our search for high-risk missing man Ian Indridson continues. Please share & help locate. Described as: Caucasian, 54 yrs, 5'11'', slim, short salt & pepper hair. Believed to be wearing black sweatpants & rubber boots. May have gone to area near ocean. https://t.co/KBsJUnDOSn pic.twitter.com/ZvVXbafKuL — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 11, 2022

READ MORE: Victoria police look for high-risk missing man last seen at 2 a.m.

In the days since her husband went missing, Mendez, family members, friends and concerned neighbours have printed posters, flown drones over the city’s waterfront and worked with Victoria Police Department detectives to try and retrace Indridson’s steps.

Mendez believes he may have headed to Dallas Road the morning of Jan. 10, and hopes someone jogging or walking along the waterfront might have spotted him.

As efforts to find Indridson continue, Mendez told Black Press Media she’s grappling with the reasons why he may have left. His recent sleep issues and feelings of anxiety have been worrisome, but Mendez said she “never thought it would come to this – not in a million years.

“I feel like I’m stuck in a nightmare.”

Indridson is described as Caucasian, 5’11”, with a slim build and short brown salt and pepper hair. He is believed to be wearing black sweatpants and rubber boots and may also be wearing a dark Eddie Bauer sweatshirt.

“He’s a good man. He loves me and loves Willow,” Mendez said when asked to describe her husband. “He’s a regular guy with a family and people who love him. We really miss him.”

Anyone who sees Indridson is asked to call 911. Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Oak Bay search and rescue volunteers ready to launch new life-saving vessel

READ MORE: More details emerge about fatal pedestrian crash in Central Saanich

Do you have a story tip? Email: tegwyn.hughes@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPD