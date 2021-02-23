Famous Dude Chilling Park sign stolen again in East Vancouver

The Parks Board will replace the apparently popular sign for at least the third time

The famous Dude Chilling Park sign in East Vancouver has been stolen again.

This time the metal tabs securing the sign were sawed off. Vancouver Parks said they will replace the sign within the next few days at an estimated cost of $1,300.

A famous sculpture by B.C. artist Michael Dennis called Reclining Figure looks like a dude chilling.

The sculpture inspired another artist, Viktor Briestensky, to make what looked like a real Vancouver Parks sign renaming the space Dude Chilling Park. The sign was removed, but after an online petition the parks department agreed to install it permanently in 2014.

Colloquially, the park’s name also changed though it’s officially still called Guelph Park.

The sign has been stolen now for at least the third time.

Someone literally sawed off and stole the Dude Chilling Park sign pic.twitter.com/Ykn2ZbtUjx — Cara McKenna (@CaraMcK) February 23, 2021

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca



parks