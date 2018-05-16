A screencap of the video showing the woman arguing with Tim Hortons staff.

Feces-flinging woman attacks B.C. Tim Hortons staff

RCMP arrested the woman after the incident.

A woman who flung her own feces at Tim Hortons workers in Langley was detained by police Monday evening.

The incident took place at about 6:15 p.m. at the Douglas Crescent Tim Hortons in downtown Langley City.

On a video of security footage posted to YouTube, a woman can be seen angrily gesturing at staff. The staff appear to be asking her to leave.

The woman then defecated on the floor and flung the feces at staff members behind the counter.

Police were called, and officers located the woman in the parking lot, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

She was arrested and has now been released, with a court date set. The B.C. Prosecution Service is considering what charges, if any, will be laid.

Calls to the Tim Hortons were referred to the company’s spokesperson.

Previous story
UPDATED: If Kinder Morgan bails, feds will back new Trans Mountain investors
Next story
VIDEO: Mother of missing Victoria man pleads for help in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Extra show in the works for third season of Alberni Classical Concerts

Subscriptions are available now

Master illusionist brings magic to Port Alberni

Murray Hatfield and Teresa will be at the ADSS Auditorium on Saturday, May 19

UPDATED: If Kinder Morgan bails, feds will back new Trans Mountain investors

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Tofino and Ucluelet students plant over 1,000 trees on field trip

“It was the first time I ever done it so I thought it was pretty fun.”

Port Alberni parents have until May 23 to nominate their superhero for Childcare Month

Who is your superhero when it comes to your child’s preschool or daycare?

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

B.C. conservation officers euthanize coyote after young child attacked

A four-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote in Burnaby, BC Conservation Officer Service says

Kootenay-Boundary region requests military assistance in flooding relief

The political request came Tuesday night

B.C. hotel says Expedia cost them customers

Vancouver Island couple receives ‘overwhelming’ support from community, other businesses

Talks break down between Canadian Lacrosse Association, national teams

CLA’s decision to not negotiate with the players’ association has frustrated many NLTPA members

Feces-flinging woman attacks B.C. Tim Hortons staff

RCMP arrested the woman after the incident.

VIDEO: Mother of missing Victoria man pleads for help in Chilliwack

Yannick Myers not seen by family or friends since summer 2017

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

VIDEO: Fatal shooting at gas station ambush in Langley

Soon after a shooting, fire crews put out a truck fire on the Surrey/Langley border

Most Read