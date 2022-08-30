Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with Karen Redman, Chair, Region of Waterloo, participates in a housing round table at the Country Hills Library in Kitchener, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power-POOL

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with Karen Redman, Chair, Region of Waterloo, participates in a housing round table at the Country Hills Library in Kitchener, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power-POOL

Federal government says it will build 17,000 homes, pegs cost at $2 billion

Rapid Housing Initiative extended for a third round to build 4,500 affordable housing units

The federal government says it will spend more than $2 billion to build 17,000 homes, including thousands of affordable units.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Tuesday in Kitchener, Ont., alongside Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen, after meeting with local politicians, housing advocates and other stakeholders.

Trudeau said housing prices are rising across the country, and many Canadians are worried about being able to afford a place to live, whether they’re renting or looking to buy a home.

“When people have stable homes, they can build more stable lives. They can participate and create their communities, they can contribute their skills to businesses and organizations in our economy, and we all benefit from that,” he said.

Tuesday’s announcement will see the Rapid Housing Initiative extended for a third round to build 4,500 affordable housing units, some of which will be part of women-focused housing and homelessness projects.

The program was launched in 2020 and provides funding to allow the rapid construction of new housing and the purchase of existing buildings to be turned into affordable housing units. Trudeau said the first two rounds are expected to create 10,000 units, more than the 7,500 initially planned.

At least another 10,800 homes will be built through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund, 6,000 of which will be affordable units.

The federal government is also creating a five-year rent-to-own program to help develop and test rent-to-own models and projects.

The funding for these projects was set aside in the 2021 and 2022 federal budgets.

RELATED: British Columbians support progressive housing policies to combat affordability crisis: poll

RELATED: NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

Family HomesFederal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cocaine and cash: Police make largest drug seizure in detachment history in Quesnel

Just Posted

Josie Osborne is the MLA for the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding, which includes Cumberland, as well as the southern part of the Comox Valley. (Photo submitted)
Commissioner finds MLA Josie Osborne had no conflict of interest in MakeWay grant

The Mid Island Masters were the first place overall winners. They pose here with the trophy that will have their team name engraved on it. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Mid Island Masters win dragon boat regatta in Port Alberni

Residents of Willow Road have installed signs to dissuade trail walkers from parking in their yards. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District plans parking lot for Maplehurst Park

Safyre Ethier, 9, sings kareoke in the 12 and under age group on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Salmon Festival. KARLY BLATS PHOTO
Salmon Fest karaoke competition set to return to Port Alberni

Pop-up banner image