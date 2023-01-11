A customer loads lumber into the back of a pickup truck in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday, June 12, 2020. Canadians are now eligible for a tax credit that will help pay for renovations to build a secondary suite for family member who is a senior or an adult with a disability.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A customer loads lumber into the back of a pickup truck in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday, June 12, 2020. Canadians are now eligible for a tax credit that will help pay for renovations to build a secondary suite for family member who is a senior or an adult with a disability.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations now available to Canadians

Credit will provide a 15 per cent tax refund on expenses of up to $50,000

The federal government is offering a new tax credit to help make it easier for Canadians to care for adult relatives in their own homes.

The multi-generational home renovation tax credit took effect Jan. 1 for expenses related to building a secondary suite for a family member who is a senior or an adult with a disability.

The credit will provide a 15 per cent tax refund on expenses of up to $50,000 to a maximum of $7,500.

The secondary suite must be for a related adult over the age of 65 or living with a disability, including a grandparent, parent, child, grandchild, sibling, aunt, uncle, niece or nephew.

The secondary suite must be a self-contained housing unit that includes a separate entrance, bathroom, kitchen and sleeping area.

Additionally, the home being renovated must be inhabited or reasonably expected to be inhabited within 12 months after the end of the renovations.

Some expenses, such as the purchase of home appliances and costs for housekeeping or other services, do not qualify for the credit.

The parliamentary budget officer estimates that the tax credit will cost the federal government $44 million over the next five years.

The credit was among a number of new housing affordability measures promised by the Liberals in the last election and included in the 2022 budget last April.

RELATED: Budget 2022: Feds add measures to curb speculation as housing supply gets $10B boost

Federal PoliticsRenovationsSeniors

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
South African girl whose mom died denied entry into Canada despite B.C. guardian’s effort
Next story
Three dead Surrey adults believed to be family, IHIT says ‘no outstanding suspect’

Just Posted

David Daniel Bird is wanted by Port Alberni RCMP. The 43-year old is facing multiple violent offences. (RCMP PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP search for man wanted for multiple offences

Firefighters from Port Alberni, Beaver Creek and Cherry Creek battle an intense fire at a residence in the 3500-block of 10th Avenue early on New Year’s Day, 2023. (JERRY FEVENS/ Special to the AV News)
EDITORIAL: Insurance a necessary expense for homeowners and renters alike

Lucas Dewey’s photo of the MV Frances Barkley with Mount Arrowsmith in the background took first place in the Maritime Discovery Centre’s photo contest. (PHOTO COURTESY MARITIME DISCOVERY CENTRE)
Photos capture marine mystique of Port Alberni

Members of the Port Alberni Fire Department and volunteers with KidSport collected donations and old Christmas trees on Saturday, Jan. 7 behind the Echo Centre. The event raised funds for KidSport Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni collects Christmas trees for KidSport