A worker is seen closing the curtains at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Wednesday that the province’s latest death is connected to the Lynn Valley Care Centre, where a majority of deaths in B.C. have taken place. Another 42 residents along with 21 staff members from this care faculty have also been infected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Feds announce one-time payment of up to $500 for seniors amid pandemic

Money comes as seniors have been hard hit by COVID-19

The federal government is pledging $2.5 billion to help seniors struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release issued by the prime minister’s office Tuesday (May 12), the government said the money would break down into a one-time tax-free payment of $300 for seniors eligible for Old Age Security, with an additional $200 for those eligible for the Guaranteed Income Supplement. According to Ottawa, there are 7.6 million seniors eligible for the OAS payment and 2.2 million eligible for the GIS one.

“There’s no doubt that COVID-19 has been taking its toll on seniors both emotionally and financially,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at during his daily address at Rideau Cottage.

He talked about seniors in longterm care homes who have born the brunt of the pandemic. Data released by the Public Health Agency of Canada at the end of April found that 95 per cent of deaths are in people aged 60 or older, while 79 per cent of deaths are linked to longterm care homes.

“There are serious underlying challenges facing these facilities,” he said.

Ottawa said it will spend $20 million to top up the New Horizons for Seniors Program to support organizations that offer community-based projects to reduced isolation, help seniors to maintain a social support network and improve quality of life.

Tuesday’s announcement comes on top of a GST payment of $375 for single seniors and $510 for senior couples announced earlier this spring.

READ MORE: Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian singer Bryan Adams faces backlash over COVID-19 social media posts
Next story
‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Just Posted

City of Port Alberni offers COVID-19 supports for small businesses

City redirects $140,000 in 2020 budget

Port Alberni RCMP have busy weekend on the roads

Calls ranged from impaired drivers to erratic driving

UPDATED: Hwy. 4 reopens after debris shuts down Tofino-Ucluelet highway, again

Road reopened around 4 p.m. Monday.

Port Alberni’s Canada Day parade cancelled until 2021

Organizers encourage citizens to celebrate virtually this year

Banners will hang in Port Alberni’s Rotary Arts District despite COVID-19 delay

Only half the banners were painted before nationwide closures due to the pandemic

Feds announce one-time payment of up to $500 for seniors amid pandemic

Money comes as seniors have been hard hit by COVID-19

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Remote First Nation on B.C.’s central coast asking non-essential travellers to stay away

The remote coastal first nation is concerned about COVID-19 with increased summer tourism

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

Canadian singer Bryan Adams faces backlash over COVID-19 social media posts

Many on social media condemned Adams’s comments as racist

United States increasingly concerned over pollution from B.C. mines

Monitoring stations near the mines have reported levels 50 times what’s recommended for aquatic health

Overdose advisory issued for all of Vancouver Island

Island Health noted increase in overdose deaths last week

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Most Read