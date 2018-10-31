The Greyhound logo is seen on one of the company’s buses, in Vancouver, on Monday July 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Feds say help will come for remote, Indigenous communities without buses

The federal government says it will step in to support remote communities affected by the closure of Greyhound bus operations in western Canada and northern Ontario.

The federal government says it will step in to support the transportation needs of some northern and remote communities affected by the closure of Greyhound bus operations in western Canada and northern Ontario.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau says Ottawa is open to help affected provinces pay for bus service in communities where private enterprise has not come forward to service abandoned routes.

As well, Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says her department will subsidize bus services to remote Indigenous communities where needed.

The announcement came as Greyhound was winding down all but one of its routes in the West.

Greyhound announced in July that it would stop serving unsustainable services in Canada as of Oct. 31.

Garneau said the federal government knows how much it is prepared to spend on subsidized bus services but won’t provide the figure until a later date.

Related: Greyhound service comes to an end in Okanagan

Related: Fragmented bus service market emerges as Greyhound exits Western Canada Oct. 31

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Liberals close gap on fundraising Tories as election nears
Next story
Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

Just Posted

Alberni wrestler to represent Canada on the international stage

Paige Maher is one of 10 athletes from across the country travelling to Japan

Thieves target 10th Avenue Plaza in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for information from the public

Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

The 35-year-old has changed her name to Kerry Marie Sim

ACAWS to operate new transition housing in Port Alberni

20 units of second-stage housing will provide supports for women and children fleeing violence

BCHL: Bulldogs’ Hawthorne earns first BCHL shutout

Alberni Valley Bulldogs split a pair of home games over the weekend

Alberni Valley has a hauntingly good time

Plenty of Halloween activities in Port Alberni over the weekend

Feds say help will come for remote, Indigenous communities without buses

The federal government says it will step in to support remote communities affected by the closure of Greyhound bus operations in western Canada and northern Ontario.

Ottawa, Alberta reach agreement on funding proposal for Calgary 2026 Olympic bid

A Calgary city councillor is expected to introduce a motion today that asks council to kill the city’s potential bid to host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games over ongoing concerns about funding.

Bobby Orr shares life in and out of hockey in new book

Bobby Orr shares life in and out of hockey in new book “Bobby: My Story in Pictures”

Prison watchdog slams investigation of deadly riot in Saskatchewan

The 2016 riot involved 185 prisoners and left one inmate dead, eight prisoners injured and a large part of the institution uninhabitable

Woman plans to die on Thursday, says Ottawa is forcing early death

Audrey Parker of Halifax has approached it as a political act

B.C. man arrested in connection to violent home invasion

Six charges are being brought against a man arrested by Nanaimo RCMP

Mom cries to B.C. jury about the last day she saw daughter alive in 1978

The last time Madeline Lanaro saw her 12-year-old daughter alive was just outside Merritt, B.C.

Liberals close gap on fundraising Tories as election nears

Between July and September the Conservatives took in $4.86 million

Most Read