FILE – Minister of Finance Bill Morneau responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Friday, March 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Feds to seek equity or cash from companies applying for new COVID-19 loan program

Terms are designed to make sure companies using the program receive bridge loans, not bailouts

Large companies that receive bridge financing through a new federal loan program will have to give the government the option to take an ownership stake, or provide a cash equivalent.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the terms will be the same for any company asking for help through the program that opens for applications today.

He says the terms are designed to make sure companies using the program receive bridge loans, not bailouts, to get through COVID-19’s economic disruptions.

The Liberals have said the loans would be on commercial terms, and require companies to have already gone to banks or the market and been unable to meet their financial needs.

Recipients would also have to agree to limits on executive compensation, dividend payments and share buy-backs, as well as show they are contributing to the Liberals’ goal of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.

Morneau says the loan program for Canada’s largest corporations is so they can stay open and keep employees on their payrolls and to avoid bankruptcies of otherwise viable firms, wherever possible.

The Canadian Press

Coronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As COVID-19 response ramps up, more scrutiny required: NDP’s Singh

Just Posted

Young photographer captures small town life during a pandemic

Alexis Kelly has been documenting the COVID-19 changes in the Alberni Valley

Land-based fish hatchery releases final batch of trial yearling smolts

Omega Pacific Hatchery already seeing returns from first year of trial

Young, emaciated cougars killed after stalking people, pets in Port Alberni

Cougar cubs had been staying close to trails at the top of Burde Street

UPDATED: Tofino-Ucluelet highway reopens after blasting debris causes third closure this month

Hwy. 4 reopened around 4 p.m.

San Group says union deal with Mosaic will kill fibre supply chain

Increasing raw log exports will take away badly needed fibre from Canadian market, says San owner

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Feds to seek equity or cash from companies applying for new COVID-19 loan program

Terms are designed to make sure companies using the program receive bridge loans, not bailouts

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate turned negative in April

It was the first year-over-year decline in the CPI since September 2009

Regions within each province should reopen on their own timelines, poll suggests

Just 18 per cent said reopening measures should apply to all of Canada at once

VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

The RCMP report that garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

Cowichan Valley branch of the Canadian Mental Heath Association on probation

Misconduct by board, management among the complaints

Resident concerns abundant over parking lot homeless tent site at Island arena

Theft, harm to nearby trails top of mind for those who lives nearby in Chemainus

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Most Read