Police said they received a report about a man repeatedly calling Metro Vancouver female realtors requesting to view listings alone with the agent. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Members of the Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board are reporting a potentially suspicious buyer, and police are keeping close watch.

Delta police said Wednesday they’ve recently received a report of a man repeatedly calling female Realtors, asking to see a home alone with her.

READ MORE: Slain Realtor remembered: More than 100 take part in walk for justice

“The male has been observed at showings, however leaves once he finds the agent is not alone,” a news release said. “No instances have occurred in Delta, but have been noted to occur throughout Metro Vancouver.”

He is described as an Asian man in his mid-20s with a medium build and short black hair.

Police in Vancouver also received two reports of a suspicious man from real estate agents, stemming from incidents reported on April 12 and 21.

“Although our officers have not located evidence of a criminal offence, we are taking these reports seriously and have assigned a detective,” said. Const. Jason Doucette.

In 2008, real estate agent Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death while showing a home to a couple in Saanich. The 24-year-old woman’s remains unsolved.

Real estate agents who experience suspicious behaviour are asked to contact police.


