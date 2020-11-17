Fentanyl and cash seized, two arrests made in bust in Nanaimo

Police found drugs, guns, ammo and cash when they raided a home and arrested two suspects in Nanaimo on Nov. 6. (Photo submitted)

Two suspects have been arrested and drugs, guns and cash seized after police searched a residence in Nanaimo earlier this month.

According to an RCMP press release, the Nanaimo RCMP Drug Unit acted on a search warrant Nov. 6 at the residence in the 1200 block of Nanaimo Lakes Road at about 9 p.m.

From the search, investigators seized six ounces of fentanyl, one once of cocaine, a small amount of methamphetamine, $12,000 in Canadian cash and three unloaded shotguns and ammunition.

Because of the suspects’ alleged history of violence, the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team was called in to gain entry to the residence, but no issues arose when police entered, the release noted.

“This is the third significant seizure of fentanyl in Nanaimo in the past two weeks,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release. “These seizures speak volumes to the dedication and commitment shown by our officers to eradicate this drug and others from our community. While our officers are pleased with these short-term successes, they also recognize they must keep pressure on those involved in the drug trade, as other drug dealers are expected to fill the void left by those arrested.”

Tasha Leone, 48, and Kyle Busch, 28 – facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and who were currently before the courts for prior drug charges – have been held in custody until their appearances in provincial court in Nanaimo on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and Monday, Nov. 23, respectively.

