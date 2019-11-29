Fentanyl, sawed-off shotgun, $15,000 cash found in bust in downtown Nanaimo

RCMP search ‘drug house,’ make two arrests that they say will impact flow of illegal drugs

RCMP hope a bust of what they call a “drug house” in downtown Nanaimo will disrupt the flow of illegal drugs into the downtown core.

Nanaimo RCMP made two arrests at a home in downtown Nanaimo on Wednesday, taking a 27-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman into custody, according to a police press release.

“This home was suspected of supplying drugs to dealers who in turn, were selling to marginalized people in the downtown core of Nanaimo,” noted the release.

RCMP allege they found more than two ounces of “various narcotics including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription oxycodone and other prescription drugs” at a home in the 400 block of Selby Street.

A sawed-off shotgun and a .22-calibre rifle were also located; both were later confirmed to have been stolen. RCMP also seized more than $15,000 in Canadian and U.S. cash.

The two suspects arrested were released, with court dates pending related to drug trafficking.

“The Nanaimo RCMP projects team is committed to disrupting suppliers of fentanyl, which is responsible for the majority of overdose deaths within our city and its street community, said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “These arrests and seizures should, at least in the short term, impact the flow of illegal drugs to dealers in the downtown core of our city.”

