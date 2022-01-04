Ferry petition for improved service on Crofton-Vesuvius route surpasses 1,500 signatures

Limiting backlogs in each community seen as the benefit to a two-ferry system

A petition to create a two-ferry service between Crofton and Vesuvius Bay on Salt Spring Island has quickly reached its goal of 1,500 signatures.

The initial 1,000 signatures came primarily from Salt Spring, with the remainder since then being mainly from Crofton and the Mid-Island area once word of the petition spread across the channel last week.

“I think your article pushed us over the top,” said petition organizer David Courtney of a story that appeared in Black Press papers around the Island last week. “We’ve done 500 after the article came out.”

Related article: Two-vessel service a suggested fix for Route 6 between Crofton and Vesuvius

The proposal calls for BC Ferries to run two ferries simultaneously, the MV Quinitsa and the MV Quinsam that’s coming to the route anyway in the spring.

It’s seen as the answer to clear backlogs at the Crofton and Vesuvius terminals that create access and other problems within both communities.

“We haven’t freed up traffic on the roadways forever,” said Courtney.

The plan would call for ferries to leave on the hour from both terminals. The combined capacity of the two vessels would move 107 vehicles per hour and keep the overload and waiting lines much shorter.

There has been plans in the works for years to redevelop the Crofton terminal, but that’s been stalled by COVID.

Courtney also sees the plan as a means to correct the same backlogs being experienced at Fulford Harbour, with more migration to the other route for business and individual purposes.

“This is where the traffic wants to go anyway,” he pointed out.

Courtney is also in the process of garnering further support from the Salt Spring Island and Chemainus & District Chambers of Commerce plus neighbouring Chambers.

Even though the petition has reached the target, Courtney isn’t about to stop it just yet.

“We’ll run it for another seven days,” noted Courtney. “At that point, we’ll collect the signatures.”

The 1,500 names, he added, “makes a statement. If we get 2,000 that would be perfect.”

The petition is available to physically sign in Crofton at the Third Wave Coffee Company, 1532 Chaplin St., or at Cedrick’s Coffee House, 1610 Joan Ave.

People interested in signing can also still do it on-line by going to change.org and then searching for The Fix For Route 6.

BCFerriesCommmunity