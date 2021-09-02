The majority of ferry reservations between the Mainland and Vancouver Island are full as of Thursday morning, ahead of the Labour Day long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

The majority of ferry reservations between the Mainland and Vancouver Island are full as of Thursday morning, ahead of the Labour Day long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

Ferry reservations close to full between mainland, Vancouver Island ahead of weekend

Those without bookings may experience sailing waits, BC Ferries warns

BC Ferries is expecting another busy Labour Day weekend, with the majority of sailing reservations between the Mainland and Vancouver Island already full as of Thursday morning.

From Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, the majority of reservations are sold out Thursday, Friday and Sunday and all are sold out Monday. Most Saturday reservations remain available.

In the opposite direction, from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, almost all reservations are sold out Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but most remain available Thursday and Monday.

READ ALSO: “He is simply one of the very best ones”: Victoria artist identified as murder victim

From Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay, the majority of reservations are sold Thursday, all are sold out Friday, and all but a couple are sold out for the rest of the long weekend. Riding the other way, all but one are sold out Thursday, and the majority are sold out Friday, Sunday and Monday, although most remain available Saturday.

From Tsawwassen to Duke Point, all are sold out Thursday and Friday, most are sold out Saturday, and about half are sold out Sunday and Monday. Going the opposite way, the majority are sold out Friday, Sunday and Monday, while most sailings remain available Thursday and Saturday.

Drivers who haven’t booked ahead can still show up at a ferry terminal, but BC Ferries warns they may be waiting for multiple sailings before they’re able to board. Passengers are asked to wear masks on board and practice physical distancing.

READ ALSO: Judge in Victoria to consider sentence for man who filmed women in bathroom, put images online

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesGreater VictoriaNanaimoTransportation

Previous story
Tourism association ‘caught off guard’ by U.S. travel advisory for Canada
Next story
Telus, Bell service outages impacting wireless customers across Western Canada

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Lightning fast greens give Cody Breuker a top score in men’s golf action

Alberni Aquarium’s Portia Bernar checks out Donut, the aquarium’s resident red-eared slider turtle, on her final day working at the aquarium before returning to school. (Aug. 27, 2021) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s aquarium re-opens for 2021

Nicole Dabney demonstrates how she lines up for a pitch while her father, Jack Dabney, watches in the background at the Dry Creek Horseshoe Club pitch on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The pair are headed to the B.C. horseshoe provincial championships in Abbotsford Sept. 4–5. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni horseshoe pitchers head to provincial championships

At least 50 protesters lined up in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 to protest vaccination passports and other COVID-19 restrictions British Columbians are facing. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Dozens rally in front of Port Alberni city hall to protest new COVID-19 restrictions