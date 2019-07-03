Ferry returns to Nanaimo due to medical emergency

B.C. Ferries says Coastal Renaissance 80 minutes behind schedule due to incident

A ferry bound for Horseshoe Bay had to return to Nanaimo due to a medical emergency, says B.C. Ferries.

According to a service advisory, B.C. Ferries said the Coastal Renaissance returned to the dock at Departure Bay terminal in Nanaimo and is 80 minutes behind schedule due to a medical situation experienced by one of the customers that required immediate attention.

It was the 11:05 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay that had to return to Nanaimo.

B.C. Ferries noted that it wished the passenger a “speedy recovery” and apologized for any incovenience to travellers.

“We request that customers with reservations check in at the terminals in accordance with the scheduled sailing times, to maintain their reserved status,” the service advisory noted.

For more, visit www.bcferries.com.

