Ferry sailings out of Nanaimo and Crofton cancelled due to high winds

Adverse weather has cancelled ferry sailings headed to and from Nanaimo and West Vancouver, says B.C. Ferries.

After an initial service notice stating the Queen of Cowichan was being held due to high winds, B.C. Ferries provided an update stating the 3:20 p.m. sailing departing Departure Bay and the 5:30 p.m. ferry departing Horseshoe Bay have been cancelled due to high winds.

In addition, the Queen of Oak Bay sailing leaving Horseshoe Bay at 3:45 p.m. and departing Departure Bay at 5:55 p.m. have also been cancelled, said B.C. Ferries.

Sailings to and from Salt Spring Island are also cancelled, including the 4:15 p.m. ferry sailing from Vesuvius Bay and the 4:50 p.m. sailing from Crofton, B.C. Ferries said in a separate service notice.

B.C. Ferries said decisions to hold or cancel sailings are not taken lightly and safety of passengers and crew is of utmost importance. Service will resume as soon as conditions are safe, the service notice said.

According to Environment Canada, wind is gusting up to 47 kilometres an hour in Nanaimo and is forecast to reach 60km/h over exposed coastal sections tonight.

For more information, visit B.C. Ferries’ website.

