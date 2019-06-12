The Queen of Oak Bay. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

Ferry sailings to and from Nanaimo cancelled due to medical emergency

No 10:10 a.m. sailing Wednesday out of Departure Bay

Ferry sailings to and from Nanaimo had to be cancelled due to a medical emergency earlier this morning on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route.

The 10:10 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay was cancelled, as was the 8 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay.

B.C. Ferries, in a travel advisory, noted that the Queen of Oak Bay was delayed 80 minutes “due to a medical emergency experienced by one of our customers earlier today, which required immediate attention and the vessel had to return to Horseshoe Bay.”

The advisory noted that vessels would “continue to run on a delay” for the rest of the day due to anticipated traffic levels.

B.C. Ferries wished a “speedy recovery” to the passenger who had a medical emergency, and apologized for inconveniencing other passengers.

For more ferry schedule information, visit www.bcferries.com.

