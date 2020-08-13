FILE - In this May 29, 2014 file photo, director James Cameron speaks at a news conference announcing a new show by Cirque du Soleil based on his movie “Avatar” in Montreal. Cameron, who plans four film sequels, served as a consultant on “Toruk The First Flight,” a stadium show that opened in Montreal in November and has since toured North America. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Filmmaker James Cameron’s Comox Valley winery up for sale

The director behind The Terminator and Titanic puts Beaufort Winery on the market after six years

A Hollywood director is putting his Comox Valley winery up for sale.

James Cameron, director, producer, writer and editor, whose successes include multi-award-winning movies Avatar and Titanic, purchased Beaufort Vineyard and Estate Winery north of Courtenay in February 2014 for $2.7 million.

The 84-acre property, which includes buildings, a tasting room, wine bar and equipment, is now on the market for $5.6 million.

Cameron, who was born in Kapuskasing, Ont., spent time travelling around the province and the Island prior to purchasing the vineyard.

RELATED: Famous filmmaker James Cameron buys Beaufort Winery

At the time of Cameron’s purchase, Beaufort’s general manager Mark Timmermans told Black Press he wanted to carry on with the work that the winery’s founders Susan and Jeff Vandermolen started.

“(He wants to) really carry on working with the community and producing great wine in the Comox Valley.”

In September 2019, Beaufort became the first organically-certified vineyard on Vancouver Island.

Black Press has reached out to the vineyard for comment.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Large missing python found ssssafe in Victoria after being on the lam for weeks

Just Posted

QUINN’S QUIPS: What makes a building historically significant?

There’s a difference between heritage designation and a heritage register

Nominate a hero for BC Autism Awards

Quality Foods sponsoring the third annual awards

ACTIVE LIVING: Eating well builds a healthy immune system

Port Alberni registered dietitian Sandra Gentleman writes about health issues

ALBERNI GOLF: Golf club hosts mixed couples tournament

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was limited to 48 players, members only

ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre hosts last workshop of the summer

Find out how you can support the Community Arts Council through COVID-19

B.C. records new COVID-19 death, 85 more cases; Horgan calls on celebrity help

This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province

Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

First study of its kind in the U.S. to figure out whether existing lanes or shoulders could be used

Filmmaker James Cameron’s Comox Valley winery up for sale

The director behind The Terminator and Titanic puts Beaufort Winery on the market after six years

Large missing python found ssssafe in Victoria after being on the lam for weeks

The snake was located more than six kilometres from where it went missing

B.C. announces multi-year plan to double treatment beds for youth with addiction

This will bring the total number of new beds specific to those 12 to 24 years old to 247 province-wide

B.C. man who nearly died from COVID-19 reflects on one-month battle

Robert Billyard was in an induced coma to ensure his body would not fight the ventilator to breathe

Cowichan’s Dillabaugh checks in from the NHL bubble in Toronto

Flyers’ Duncan-born goalie coach weighs in on hockey restart

Roots and Blues online festival kicks off Friday on Black Press Media websites

The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Aug. 14

Wedding party bear sprayed at Okanagan campsite irks locals

Latest criminal activity at the Meadows leaves locals frustrated

Most Read