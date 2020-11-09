B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. British Columbians could soon know the final results of the provincial election as officials have said they are aiming to wrap up the mail-in ballot count today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. British Columbians could soon know the final results of the provincial election as officials have said they are aiming to wrap up the mail-in ballot count today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Final ballot count confirms British Columbia’s NDP increased seat count to 57

One riding will go to a judicial recount to decide between BC Greens and BC Liberals

The New Democrats will govern British Columbia with 57 of 87 seats in the legislature, a decisive majority confirmed as the final ballot count concluded Sunday.

The B.C. Liberals won 28 seats, one of which is pending a judicial recount because the race was so close, and the Greens held two.

Elections BC began counting 660,000 mail-in and absentee ballots that Friday, 13 days after the Oct. 24 provincial election.

While it was clear that the NDP had successfully turned its minority into a majority, it was not yet known by how much.

That night, four races were too close to call, while the New Democrats were projected to win 53 seats, the Liberals 27 and the Greens three.

Ultimately, the New Democrats successfully pulled off wins in each of the four tight races, pulling ahead of the Liberals in two of them over the course of the mail-in count.

On Sunday, NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu, a community activist and nurse, officially took the seat in Vernon-Monashee, a long-time Liberal stronghold. Liberal incumbent candidate Eric Foster was first elected there in 2009.

“I feel so blessed to be given this opportunity to represent people. I will make sure all voices are equally heard and congratulate the people of Vernon-Monashee for exercising their right to vote,” she said in a tweet.

New Democrat Henry Yao, a community advocate and former youth worker, was confirmed the winner in Richmond South Centre Sunday with 179 more votes than Liberal Alexa Loo.

The NDP won the other two tight races, Abbotsford-Mission and Chilliwack-Kent, earlier in the count.

West Vancouver-Sea to Sky was projected to be the first Green seat on the Lower Mainland until Liberal incumbent Jordan Sturdy pulled ahead of Jeremy Valeriote by only 41 votes Saturday to clinch a win.

The tight margin triggers an automatic judicial recount, Elections BC said, and it will be up to the B.C. Supreme Court to set a date.

The election makes John Horgan the second two-term NDP premier in B.C. history, following a campaign that was marked by the pandemic.

His opponents took aim at him throughout the campaign for what they called an “unnecessary” election during a public health emergency when British Columbians need a steady hand most.

But voters ultimately rewarded Horgan for the gamble.

“This has been an extraordinarily difficult election for many, many reasons, but it’s one that I believe had to happen,” Horgan said on election night.

“I’m grateful for all British Columbians that we have put the election behind us and we can get back to focusing on the things that matter most to you.”

READ MORE: NDP takes Vernon-Monashee for the first time since the 1980s

READ MORE: Judicial recount coming in B.C. seat where Liberals upset Greens by 41 votes

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
Next story
St. Anne’s residential school document fight to stay in Ontario, Appeal Court rules

Just Posted

Sean Hyun Lee of Port Alberni has been named a Schulich Leader Scholarship winner for science. The ADSS grad earned the $80,000 scholarship from the University of Victoria. (PHOTO COURTESY SEAN LEE)
Alberni high school grad earns $80K Schulich scholarship

Sean Hyun Lee will study math, science at University of Victoria

Sid Morton, 97, of Port Alberni has received an award from the President of the Republic of France for his efforts during the Second World War. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
France bestows rare honour on Port Alberni veteran

Sid Morton, 97, helped liberate France in the Second World War

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

Heard Amid the Guns: True Stories from the Western Front, 1914-1918 is the newest book from Vancouver Island author Jacqueline Carmichael. The cover features a picture of Harold Monks Sr., a signaller from Tofino. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni author gives voice to diversity of First World War participants

Heard Amid the Guns is the latest book by author Jacqueline Carmichael

The four-masted wooden schooner ‘William Taylor of New York’ with all its sails up, can be seen tied to the wharf at Alberni Pacific Lumber circa 1922. The wharf is loaded with lumber. This photo is one of 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives. See more at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN06769 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Tall ships on the Port Alberni waterfront

Take a peek at Port Alberni’s history with the Alberni Valley Museum

Planes fly in formation above a large crowd who gathered to honour the fallen during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the War Memorial in Oak Bay, B.C., on Monday, November 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Honouring veterans in a pandemic: COVID-19 put Legions at risk of closure

In many ways, COVID-19 exacerbated issues man Legion branches were already facing

Pamela Anderson at the RASTA Sanctuary. (Photo submitted)
Pamela Anderson pledges to help build barn for Vancouver Island farm animal rescues

RASTA Sanctuary in Chemaninus B.C. thought a new barn was out of reach until Pamela Anderson arrived

a
B.C. extends freeze on rent increases to July 2021 as second wave of COVID-19 continues

Rent increases have been frozen in B.C. since March 2020

Drugs and cash were seized from a cyclist who allegedly tried to escape police pursuit, say RCMP. (Photo submitted)
Suspect with cash and drugs crashes bicycle during chase in Nanaimo, gets arrested

Police seize fentanyl and more than $10,000 cash

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A screen shot of MP Mark Strahl asking when dairy farmers will get their due compensation from the latest trade deal. (Mark Strahl/ Facebook)
Fraser Valley MP demands dairy farmers be told when they’ll be compensated

‘Recent trade deals have given away more of Canada’s dairy market to foreign farmers’ – Mark Strahl

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. British Columbians could soon know the final results of the provincial election as officials have said they are aiming to wrap up the mail-in ballot count today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Final ballot count confirms British Columbia’s NDP increased seat count to 57

One riding will go to a judicial recount to decide between BC Greens and BC Liberals

Skaters makes their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on the opening day of its 50th season, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. From manufactured rinks in city parks, to lengthy swaths of iced-over rivers, Canada’s outdoor public skating spaces may prove popular during the first full winter of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Are outdoor ice rinks safe? Experts say skating is low risk, but precautions needed

Municipalities across the country are working on guidelines for their outdoor skating rinks

Most Read