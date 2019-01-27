Finland hits Europe’s winter record low temperature at -38.7 C

Frigid temperatures are common in Lapland, the northernmost part of Finland

Winters in Finland are often frigid, but meteorologists say the Nordic nation’s Lapland region has produced Europe’s coldest temperature this winter at minus 38.7 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Ari-Juhani Punkka from the Finnish Meteorological Institute told Finnish public broadcaster YLE on Sunday that Finland and northeastern Europe were now hosting the continent’s coldest air masses, ones that “are Arctic in nature.”

This winter’s coldest temperature in Europe outside of Russia was measured early Sunday in the Sodankyla municipality, 250 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle.

Frigid temperatures are common in Lapland, the northernmost part of Finland, which covers one-third of the nation’s land mass and is a popular tourist destination.

