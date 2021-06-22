The Eleven Mile Creek fire southeast of Hope was visible from Highway 3 on June 22, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

The Eleven Mile Creek fire southeast of Hope was visible from Highway 3 on June 22, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

UPDATE: ‘Out of control’ fire at Eleven Mile Creek near Hope up to 35 hectares

52 firefighters, 4 helicopters and 1 water tender assigned to the blaze 13 kilometres from Hope

A wildfire that was discovered Sunday (June 20) near Hope is now burning out of control and as of Tuesday was 35 hectares in size.

The blaze is located around Eleven Mile Creek, which is halfway between Hope and Sunshine Valley. Going east on Highway 3, the area is accessed by a forest service road and is a hiking and all-terrain vehicle destination.

On Monday on the provincial government’s B.C. Wildfire Dashboard web page, it was listed at 20 hectares and is one of two fires currently classified as out of control.

A Tweet from the BC Wildfire Services Tuesday just before noon said it had nearly doubled in size.

At that time it was still listed as “out of control” and up to 35 hectares in size. There were 52 firefighters, four helicopters and one water tender assigned to the blaze.

No homes or infrastructure were threatened.

RELATED: B.C. drone sighting halts helicopters fighting 250 hectares of wildfire

RELATED: B.C.’s wildfire season begins with two suspected human-caused wildfires in the interior

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

B.C. Wildfires 2021Hope

Previous story
Rare whale siblings gathering in Salish Sea has researchers excited

Just Posted

A coroner’s inquest is taking place at the Capitol Theatre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
B.C. teen refused earlier trip to hospital, coroner’s inquest hears

The Somass Sawmill sits idle in early May 2021. While the kilns have been in use occasionally, and the lot has been used to store woodchips this spring, the mill has been curtailed since July 27, 2017. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni to expropriate Somass Sawmill from Western Forest Products

CELEBRATING INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY Council members and witnesses from the Hupacasath First Nation, left, and Tseshaht First Nation, right, prepare to raise their respective flags in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, June 21, 2021. The flags will permanently fly as part of the city’s reconciliation work. See more coverage from the flag raising ceremony on page A5. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Hupacasath, Tseshaht First Nations flags to fly at Port Alberni City Hall

A coroner’s inquest will be taking place at the Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni for the next week. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
B.C. teen who died following police custody recalled as ‘friend to many’