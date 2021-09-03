Paper Excellence Canada will be investing $13 million in its Port Alberni paper mill to streamline production of food-grade paper. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Paper Excellence Canada will be investing $13 million in its Port Alberni paper mill to streamline production of food-grade paper. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Fire at Port Alberni’s paper mill quickly extinguished

Thick black smoke could be seen from around the city

A fire at Paper Excellence’s Port Alberni mill that sent thick black smoke high into the sky on Friday was “a minor fire,” according to the mill’s general manager.

Walter Tarnowsky, in a statement e-mailed to the Alberni Valley News, said “it was a minor fire that was extinguished by mill crews” and that there were no injuries.

RELATED: Paper Excellence invests $13M in upgrades for Port Alberni paper mill

The smoke from the fire was visible from many parts of Port Alberni around 8:30-9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3. Tarnowsky did not say which part of the mill had caught fire.

The Port Alberni Fire Department was called as a precaution, and trucks from Beaver Creek, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake volunteer fire departments also responded under an automatic mutual aid agreement for structure fires.

Tarnowsky said crews were already in the process of restarting the mill by 1:30 p.m.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

forestryPort Alberni

Previous story
Motorcyclist injured in crash after allegedly fleeing from police south of Nanaimo
Next story
Sip and savour: Artisanal beers abound on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Paper Excellence Canada will be investing $13 million in its Port Alberni paper mill to streamline production of food-grade paper. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Fire at Port Alberni’s paper mill quickly extinguished

In this photo, circa 1946, several large fish hang under a Port Alberni Tyee Club sign, labelled with their weights. The Tyee Club was formed in the 1930s by a group of businessmen who loved to fish and wanted to promote fishing in the Alberni Inlet. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN14100 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Tyee Club has long history in Port Alberni

An artist paints what he sees at Fisherman’s Harbour while standing at Harbour Quay during the 2019 Paint Out. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Learn about plein air painting with DRAW Gallery’s ninth annual Paint Out

John Mayba and others will bring the region’s climate emergency into focus with a rally Sept. 8 in front of Port Alberni City Hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni plans rally for climate change on Sept. 8