Fire claims chickens, barn at Farmer Ben’s egg farm in Cowichan

A firefighter from Maple Bay was the first to spot the blaze and called it in.

The Maple Bay fire department was was called out shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, after a fire engulfed one of the structures at the old Farmer Ben’s Eggs farm on Herd Road.

A firefighter from Maple Bay was the first to spot the blaze and called it in. Requests for mutual aid from North Cowichan’s South End and Crofton departments quickly followed.

RCMP were also called out to direct traffic, eventually blocking off Herd Road between Lakes Road and Osborne Bay Road.

A crew from the Chemainus Fire Department was called to stand by at Crofton’s hall.

The structure was a barn that houses an unknown amount of chickens. By the time the first crews arrived the building was fully involved and had spread into the roof.

Firefighters continued to monitor the remains of the structure for hotspots on Monday morning.

More as it becomes available

A structure fire on Herd Road Sunday night called for crews from three fire departments to battle the blaze. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
