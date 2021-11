It is being reported that the fire is at or near Pioneer Square Mall

The highway camera at Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road and the Trans-Canada Highway in Mill Bay show firefighters on the scene of a fire that has closed the road. (DriveBC.ca screenshot)

A structure fire at Pioneer Square Mall in Mill Bay closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions briefly on Friday afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m.

The fire took place at the mall at the corner of the TCH and Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road.

By 1:45 the highway had reopened to traffic.

More information as it becomes available.

