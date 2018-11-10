(Facebook photo) Dashwood fire crews battled a massive house fire on Friday, Nov. 9.

Fire crews battle house fire near Qualicum Beach

No injuries reported in rural area blaze Friday

  • Nov. 10, 2018 11:52 a.m.
  • News

Dashwood fire crews responded quickly to a house fire Friday at a residence on Oakdowne Road near Qualicum Beach.

Officials reported heavy smoke and flames were showing from the rear of the structure when crews arrived on scene and the fire spread quickly.

Fortunately, the occupant was not home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The property is insured and an investigation is underway; it is unclear at this time what the cause was. Crews were on scene until 10 p.m. mopping up.

The location is in a rural area with no hydrants, so crews relied on water tender shuttles to supply a heavy flow of water to knock down the stubborn fire.

The Dashwood Fire Department thanked all the agencies that came to support, including Qualicum Beach, Coombs, Errington, and Parksville VFDs for water supply and manpower; Bow Horn Bay VFD for standby coverage; B.C. Ambulance Service for firefighter rehab; RCMP for traffic control, and ESS for the homeowner.

– NEWS Staff

