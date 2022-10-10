Fire crews, helicopters battle pair of small wildfires south of Port Alberni

One fire controlled, one sitting at four hectares along Spur 10 west of Cox Lake

Two fires burning on Spur No. 10 south of Port Alberni Oct. 10, 2022 are marked on a BC Wildfire map. (SCREENSHOT/ BC WILDFIRE DASHBOARD)

Crews from Port Alberni, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake fire departments and BC Wildfire spent their Thanksgiving battling a pair of fires south of Port Alberni.

Two blazes started along Spur 10 south of Port Alberni; smoke and flames were visible from some vantage points in South Port just as it was getting dark.

The smaller of the fires, estimated to be approximately 0.3 hectares in size, was under control around 4 a.m.and crews maintained a fire watch while other resources switched to the fire to the east. The larger fire grew to approximately four hectares overnight, and BC Wildfire had helicopters at the scene at first light Monday, Oct. 10.

The fires are not threatening any structures, according to Port Alberni Fire Department. Management of fighting the remaining fire is now in the hands of BC Wildfire.

Both fires are suspected of being human-caused. There has been no precipitation of note in weeks, and the temperature reached a high of 27 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The Alberni Valley has broken numerous heat records in the past two weeks; the average temperature in the first nine days of October 2022 has been 27.2 degrees Celsius, with a high 29.3 degrees on Oct. 2.

