Fire crews knock down house fire on Redford Street in Port Alberni

A firefighter knocks down the flames at a house fire on Redford Street and 17th Avenue on Feb. 22, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Emergency crews in Port Alberni are in the mop-up stage after a house fire on Redford Street and 17th Avenue.

Multiple 9-1-1 calls came in just after 2:30 p.m. with a report of a structure fire in the 3700 block of Redford Street. Crews from Port Alberni Fire Department, Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department all responded.

PAFD Chief Mike Owens said there was “heavy fire” showing from all floors of the building when he arrived on scene. Crews started battling the fire from the exterior, then pushed into the building.

“At one point, we encountered some pretty hostile fire behaviour,” said Owens. “Crews were evacuated from the areas. Once [the fire] stabilized, we were able to re-enter the structure.”

The PAFD is still in the “very early stages” of its investigation, so Owens does not know what caused the fire.

One person was in the home at the time of the fire and was assessed by BC Ambulance paramedics, but did not need to be transported to hospital, said Owens.

Redford Street was closed in both directions for several hours as the fire was knocked down.



Firefighters battle a house fire on Redford Street and 17th Avenue. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN WILSON)