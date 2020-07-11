Firefighters with Port Alberni Fire Department respond to a structure fire in the 3600-block of Fifth Avenue on Saturday, July 11, 2020. A house was heavily damaged in the fire. (KYLE CROFTS/ Special to the News)

Fire damages home on Fifth Avenue in Port Alberni

Fire crews spend late morning hours knocking down blaze

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 3600-block of Fifth Avenue in Port Alberni on Saturday morning, July 11, 2020.

Flames could be seen shooting as high as nearby trees, said Joan Tivey, who lives nearby with a roommate.

Emergency vehicles showed up shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to another witness.

Watch our website at www.albernivalleynews.com for more information as we receive it.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

firePort AlberniRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Police, fire and ambulance crews respond to a structure fire in the 3600-block of Fifth Avenue in Port Alberni on Saturday, July 11, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Previous story
BREAKING: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found
Next story
B.C. Ferries increasing passenger capacity after COVID-19 restrictions

Just Posted

Fire damages home on Fifth Avenue in Port Alberni

Fire crews spend late morning hours knocking down blaze

LOOK BACK: Fred Brand, Brand’s Sawmill

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum

TV star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

Port Alberni Toy Run launches new fundraiser for 2020

Toy Run teddy bears will help replace funds lost due to COVID-19 changes

Missing Port Alberni man found deceased

47-year-old had been missing since late June: RCMP

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

B.C. Ferries increasing passenger capacity after COVID-19 restrictions

Transport Canada 50-per-cent limit being phased out, no current plans to provide masks

Shellfish industry get funds to clean up at Island sites and beyond

Businesses can apply to cover half of costs to clean up so-called ‘ghost gear’

BREAKING: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery

Grocers appear before MPs to explain decision to cut pandemic pay

Executives from three of Canada’s largest grocery chains have defended their decision to end temporary wage increases

Bringing support to Indigenous students and communities, while fulfilling a dream

Mitacs is a nonprofit organization that operates research and training programs

RCMP ‘disappointed’ by talk that race a factor in quiet Rideau Hall arrest

Corey Hurren, who is from Manitoba, is facing 22 charges

NHL’s Canadian hubs offer little economic benefit, but morale boost is valuable: experts

Games are slated to start Aug. 1 with six Canadian teams qualifying for the 24-team resumption of play

Most Read