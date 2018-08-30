Fire department attends Alberni Valley Multiplex for ‘gas odour’

A fire truck is parked outside of the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Wednesday, Aug. 29 after an Alberni Valley Bulldogs game. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

An Alberni Valley Bulldogs preseason game came to an unexpected conclusion on Wednesday, Aug. 29 as the Port Alberni Fire Department showed up at the multiplex entrance.

Bulldogs staff and volunteers had reported a smell of “propane” in the multiplex in the third period of the game, and fire crews showed up just as the game was ending.

Acting Port Alberni fire chief Wes Patterson said fire crews responded to a report of “a gas odour.”

“On arrival there was a slight smell of gas,” he added.

Patterson said the smell was caused by one of the heaters in the multiplex, which had tried to light and failed. The units were shut off and are currently being examined, he said.

“There wasn’t any immediate danger to anybody at the time,” said Patterson.

