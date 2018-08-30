A fire truck is parked outside of the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Wednesday, Aug. 29 after an Alberni Valley Bulldogs game. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Fire department attends Alberni Valley Multiplex for ‘gas odour’

Smell was noticed during Alberni Valley Bulldogs game

An Alberni Valley Bulldogs preseason game came to an unexpected conclusion on Wednesday, Aug. 29 as the Port Alberni Fire Department showed up at the multiplex entrance.

Bulldogs staff and volunteers had reported a smell of “propane” in the multiplex in the third period of the game, and fire crews showed up just as the game was ending.

Acting Port Alberni fire chief Wes Patterson said fire crews responded to a report of “a gas odour.”

“On arrival there was a slight smell of gas,” he added.

Patterson said the smell was caused by one of the heaters in the multiplex, which had tried to light and failed. The units were shut off and are currently being examined, he said.

“There wasn’t any immediate danger to anybody at the time,” said Patterson.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season
Next story
Bernier or bust: Mad Max’s path to a new political party not all that twisty

Just Posted

SALMON FEST 2018: Paying tribute to the musical greats on the mainstage

From the Beatles to the Eagles, and the Tragically Hip

Fire department attends Alberni Valley Multiplex for ‘gas odour’

Smell was noticed during Alberni Valley Bulldogs game

Industrial Heritage Society hosts Antique Truck Show in Port Alberni

Antique trucks on display Sept. 1–2

SALMON FEST 2018: New sign greets anglers at Clutesi Haven Marina

‘I’m addicted to fishing’ says sign’s artist

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

Jason Kenney criticizes federal judges on Trans Mountain pipeline case

Federal judges out of touch in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion case, says Kenney

Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

B.C. writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.

VIDEO: B.C. farmers worry NAFTA deal could affect livelihoods

Canada’s dairy and poultry system is a sticking point in the trade negotiations.

Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

BC Wildfire Service officials say cool, wet weather is ahead, though not for everywhere

Two kids injured in separate cougar attacks in B.C.

The latest round-up from the BC Conservation Officer Service

Investigation into homicide of Delores (Deedee) Brown continues

More than three years since the discovery of her body

Police investigate gunshots at Toronto mall

Officers are looking for multiple suspects, including two men in their 20s

Most Read