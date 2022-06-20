Fire destroys building at Port Alberni Christmas tree farm

Building used to house ADSS forestry school before new owners bought Airport Road property

Two outbuildings are all that remain of the former ADSS forestry classroom building at what is now Mossy Stumps Tree Farm on Airport Road near Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

A building on a Christmas tree farm on Airport Road has burned down under suspicious circumstances.

The building was once the hub for Alberni District Secondary School’s (ADSS) Christmas Tree operation, located off the threshold of Runway 30 at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport. The building likely burned down sometime around Monday, June 6, Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Mike Cann said.

“Nobody called it in,” Cann said. “It just burned. I was talking to a woman whose (partner) was walking the dog out there possibly Tuesday morning and it was still smouldering.”

Cann visited the site on Friday, June 10 and took some photos.

“There’s really nothing left of it.”

The fire only affected the main structure, according to Cann. Two out-buildings remain standing. It doesn’t appear any trees were involved in the blaze.

Dani Frances purchased the property in late 2020 and operates Mossy Stumps Tree Farm there. She wasn’t available for comment before press time. She confirmed the RCMP are looking into the fire.

The first shear of the season at the tree farm took place on June 2.



