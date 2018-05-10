Firefighters from Extension Volunteer Fire Department are putting out a house fire in the 600 block of Nanaimo River Road south of Nanaimo. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Fire destroys house along Nanaimo River

Extension Volunteer Fire Department on scene, no injuries reported

A fire destroyed a house on Nanaimo River Road on Thursday afternoon.

Extension Volunteer Fire Department crews are on scene in the 600 block of Nanaimo River Road near Steelhead Trail continuing to try to snuff out the fire. The house is a total loss, but no injuries have been reported.

Crews were called to the location a little after 4 p.m.

The house that burned down is on a large property and down near the riverbank, which caused access challenges for firefighters.

Previous story
Most B.C. residents didn’t feel their city was prepared for wildfire season: report

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP seek driver involved in hit and run

One pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

Upsets and near-upsets in week three of Alberni spring league

Dave Ralla produces a 22 point beatdown of previously unbeaten Twisted Willow

Alberni bowlers head to Special Olympic nationals in PEI

Alley Oops will compete in Canadian finals for five-pin bowling

Two painters featured at Rollin Art Centre

Community Arts Council’s giant book fundraiser takes place this weekend

Hamilton cards gross 72 in Alberni Golf Club action

Twin Travel and Cruises Scramble takes place Sunday

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

Most B.C. residents didn’t feel their city was prepared for wildfire season: report

Respondents split on communication effectiveness

Fire destroys house along Nanaimo River

Extension Volunteer Fire Department on scene, no injuries reported

Man gets three-and-a-half years jail time in killing of senior

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

B.C. residents against housing for homeless camp out in protest

Campers want BC Housing to consult on temporary supportive housing

Vancouver Island norovirus may be linked to herring run

Investigation ongoing; cause of contamination unknown

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors’ homes gets 18 years for fraud

Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was sentenced in Shanghai court

Sea lice outbreak threatens Clayoquot salmon

DFO investigating salmon farm company’s operation for violations

Most Read