VicPD have arrested a man after an attemped arson incident on an occupied boat in Esquimalt Wednesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD have arrested a man after an attemped arson incident on an occupied boat in Esquimalt Wednesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Fire fails to ignite, man arrested after gas poured on occupied Esquimalt boat

Police say 2 people onboard when gas poured onto boat Wednesday, parties knew each other

A man faces charges of attempted arson with disregard for human life, and uttering threats, after someone attempted to light an occupied boat on fire in Esquimalt on Wednesday morning.

Victoria police were called to a dock in West Bay in the 500 block of Head Street just after 5:30 a.m. for a report that a man was pouring gasoline on an occupied boat and attempting to light it on fire, as well as uttering death threats toward two people on the boat.

According to VicPD, the man was unable to light the fire and fled the scene. After getting a description of the suspect, police launched a search in Esquimalt and Victoria before locating and arresting him in the 900 block of Pandora Avenue without incident around 8 a.m.

Police are recommending multiple charges against the man, who was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.

While the incident remains under investigation, police believe it was a targeted incident as the suspect and victims were known to each other. VicPD stated there is no indication the incident is connected to any other ongoing arson investigations.

Anyone with information on the incident are asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, extension one, or anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Separate investigations keep VicPD on Gorge Road East scene all day Monday

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArsonBoatingVictoria Police Department

Previous story
RCMP investigating aggravated assault of motorcyclist in Nanaimo
Next story
Acclaimed solo sailor making history by canoeing across Canada

Just Posted

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, accompanied by Tseshaht First Nation Elected Councillor Nasimius Ed Ross, speaks to the crowd during an opioid dialogue event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and Port Alberni Shelter Society on April 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni backs MP’s drug decriminalization bill

The View Royal Surgical Centre will be acquired by Island Health. (Google Maps)
Island Health acquires private surgical centres in View Royal, Nanaimo

A plot of city-owned land located at 3027 and 3037 Second Avenue. CMHA has proposed a housing development on this land. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Supportive, affordable housing pitched for city-owned lot in Port Alberni

A close-up of a piece of artwork on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: New exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre captures moments through children’s eyes