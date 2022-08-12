x Emergency personnel were on the scene of a wildfire near Fairmont Tuesday evening. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Firefighters gain upper hand on 2-hectare wildfire south of Fairmont, B.C.

The fire is burning on Crown land on the west side of Highway 93/95 near the Columbia Lake viewpoint

Highway 93/95 has been re-opened after being temporarily closed overnight due to a wildfire south of Fairmont.

“Our team did an amazing job, and with support from the Resource Office and an initial attack crew from the BC Wildfire Service, were able to contain the fire early this morning,” explains Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue chief Drew Sinclair.

The fire is burning on Crown land on the west side of Highway 93/95 near the Columbia Lake viewpoint. 13 firefighters and five pieces of apparatus responded to the call at approximately 11:30pm last night. “Once the fire was contained, the crews cleared the scene at about 3:30 a.m.; however, we had a crew from Fairmont and a tender stay back to assist the BC Wildfire crew until 6:30 a.m.,” adds Sinclair.

The fire is estimated to be two hectares in size and no structures were threatened.

The BC Wildfire Service remains on scene.


