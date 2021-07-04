Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are being set up to help with the B.C. wildfire season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are being set up to help with the B.C. wildfire season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Firefighters, military being dispatched to help B.C. control wildfires

More than 100 firefighters arriving Monday to help in B.C. Interior

More help is coming to battle the B.C. wildfires.

More than 100 firefighting personnel are arriving Monday in Abbotsford and Chilliwack. They’ll be tested for COVID-19 and then dispersed to fires in the Interior. In addition, 350 RCAF troops are moving to Edmonton to be ready to assist B.C. as needed.

BC Wildfire is also seeking aviation resources from the feds this week, potentially the Hercules aircraft and rotary wing aircraft to move people around the province as needed.

BC Wildfire’s Cliff Chapman says there have been 633 wildfires, 66 per cent human-caused, so far this fire season. There have been 37 new fires in the past 24 hours alone. Chapman took part in a teleconference with B.C. emergency officials, including those from Canadian Red Cross, the RCMP and Emergency Management BC. Lisa Lapoint, chief coroner, and Dr. Bonnie Henry also spoke.

Dawn Roberts, RCMP, said there are also plans in place if another detachment is destroyed by fire, like the one in Lytton. She says officers have been pulled in to support areas like Lillooet, Cache Creek, and Ashcroft.

More to come.

-with files from Katya Slepian, Black Press

READ MORE: Lytton fire shows ‘minimal’ growth in past day: BC Wildfire Service

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Tory MP fighting gay ‘blood ban’ says Parliament could have worked ‘better’ on C-6
Next story
Police investigating fire at Tofino’s St. Columba Church

Just Posted

A fire at the end of Clayton Road in Cherry Creek is now classified as “under control.” (PHOTO COURTESY CHERRY CREEK FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Cherry Creek wildfire near Port Alberni under control

Keneesha Bordian was surprised to walk into her south Port Alberni backyard and spot a cougar seeking shade underneath a hedge. (PHOTO COURTESY KENEESHA BORDIAN)
Cougar spotted lounging under cedar hedge in Port Alberni neighbourhood

Police are investigating a fire at St. Columba Church in Tofino on July 2. (BC RCMP photo)
Police investigating fire at Tofino’s St. Columba Church

A decorated school float from May 1958, with the words “”Jr. Council”, “Cheerleaders”, “Totem Tour”, “Track”, “ADSS”, “Spring Prom”, is seen with the river in the background, a few parked cars and people at the side of the road. At least six young people are riding on the float. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN12838 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Prom 1958 in the Alberni Valley