First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

Leadership council cites high rates of sea lice exceeding provincial limits

B.C.’s First Nations Leadership Council (FNLC) is calling for an immediate end to open-net pen salmon farming in the province, following reports published by B.C. fish farm owners showing facilities across the province exceed government sea lice limits by 37 per cent.

The FNLC said a recent study also shows 94 per cent of sampled juvenile wild salmon migrating through the Discovery Islands were infected with the lethal parasite.

“We have known for years that open-net pen salmon farming is one of the main contributors to the massive decline in wild salmon stocks in this province,” said BCAFN Regional Chief Terry Teegee in a press release. “The federal and provincial governments have been taking a piecemeal approach to this problem, with long timeframes for transition to closed containment pens, and only in a few places. We need to end salmon farming in our open oceans now to protect both wild salmon and Indigenous ways of being from extinction.”

Salmon stocks have steadily declined at rates alaring to all stakeholders and interest groups. A variety of contributing factors, separate from sea lice, include overfishing, climate change, sediment from industrial forestry, natural disasters such as the 2029 Big Bar Slide.

The FNLC is holding a press teleconference today to discuss their call for an end to open-net salmon farms.

More to come.

