Chief Dean Nelson, of Lilwat First Nation, addressing attendees of a press conference announcing Indigenous and B.C. communities teaming to explore a 2030 Winter Games bid. (City of Vancouver Facebook screenshot)

First Nations, Whistler Vancouver explore 2030 Winter Games bid

Indigenous, municipal leaders announce memorandum of understanding for Winter Olympic bid

A consortium of First Nations and municipalities will together explore the possibility of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Lilwat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations, alongside City of Vancouver and Resort Municipality of Whistler, announced a Memorandum of Understanding Friday (Dec. 10), which will see collaboration with the Canadian Olympic and Canadian Paralympic committees and other stakeholders to examine the effects and benefits of hosting another winter games, stated a press release.

The memorandum will see creation of a “Host Nations Exploratory Assembly for the consideration of a 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games bid,” a statement said. The assembly will work with the committees to look into how feasible “2030 Games concepts for the region” are and will all in the group reviewing.

“The feasibility analysis will focus on collective benefits and priorities, and on how the bidding process can set frameworks for government partnerships.”

Vancouver and Whistler previously were the site of the 2010 Winter Games and while there was First Nations involvement, many leaders said it was lacking.

