First Vancouver Island heat wave of the summer is here

It was hot this weekend and it will contnue to be hot all across BC this week.

But it’s particularly hot in Nanaimo, where thermometers hit 31 C yesterday and where the mercury was already tipping 21 C by 7 a.m. this morning — a B.C. high — and could hit 33 C later this afternoon.

Port Alberni is catching up fast however and, according to Environment Canada, could see 36 C today (June 18).

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in effect for East Vancouver Island from Campbell River to Duncan.

“The first heat wave of the season has begun. Sunny skies and very warm air are on tap for the next several days as a strong ridge of high pressure envelopes British Columbia.

“Temperatures away from the coast will reach the low thirties today and Tuesday, which is about 10 degrees above averages for the middle of June. The ridge and very warm air are expected to stick around until Wednesday. Some cooling will occur on Thursday.”

Temperatures in Victoria are expected to peak at 29.

The heat wave will also hit unusually hard in the north region of the province.

Environment Canada is issuing a weather warning for the B.C. Peace River and Fort Nelson area, where temperatures are expected to reach 29 C or above. These high temperatures are expected to last until Wednesday.

As for the Okanagan, North Thompson, Shuswap, Lower Mainland, and Sunshine Coast, a special weather statement is in effect.

