(The Canadian Press)

First victim of Canadian military helicopter crash in Mediterranean identified

The Canadian military has not confirmed any deaths

A Nova Scotia man says his daughter Abbigail Cowbrough is one of the victims of the Canadian military helicopter crash in the Mediterranean.

Shane Cowbrough posted a message on Facebook this morning saying his daughter died when the Cyclone helicopter went down in the sea on Wednesday during a NATO training exercise.

A Baptist church in Dartmouth, N.S., followed, saying the church family had lost “a wonderful woman” who played the bagpipes at a Remembrance Day service last fall.

The Canadian military has not confirmed any deaths, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to provide an update on the crash and search-and-rescue efforts at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

Cyclone helicopters carry a crew of four, including two pilots, a tactical operator and a sensor operator, with space for several passengers.

The Cyclone that went down on Wednesday was deployed with the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton as part of a NATO maritime force in the Mediterranean.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Helicopter crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port Alberni takes a building off its nuisance property list

Just Posted

Port Alberni takes a building off its nuisance property list

New owner has turned around apartment building in less than a year

Fire crews battle industrial fire at San Group construction site in Port Alberni

Four fire departments called out to help extinguish blaze

Ucluelet’s major fish processing plant re-opens

COVID-19 safety plan established

ARTS AROUND: Comedy show postponed to 2021

Comedian Ron James has rescheduled his spring tour for 2021 due to COVID-19

Seed money helps Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District ‘garden packs’ grow

Groups partner to promote local growing, food security on Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Port Alberni’s Cruise for Care draws 150 cars

Cruisers salute health-care workers at long-term care homes, hospital

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

First victim of Canadian military helicopter crash in Mediterranean identified

The Canadian military has not confirmed any deaths

‘Aggressive’ pet rat results in denied taxi ride for Okanagan woman

Attack leads to frustrating, saddening experience with taxi driver for rat owner

Sayward appoints new acting mayor amidst COVID-19

Councillor Bill Ives takes over as the acting mayor and moves forward with signing off on budget

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Broken hip and COVID keep B.C. couple apart for 76th anniversary

After a fall broke her hip, Violet Kosinski is in hospital while her hubby, Roy, in self-isolation

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Most Read