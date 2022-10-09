Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, advising of windy conditions in the forecast Monday, Oct. 10. (News Bulletin file photo)

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, advising of windy conditions in the forecast Monday, Oct. 10. (News Bulletin file photo)

‘First wind event of the season’ in Vancouver Island’s forecast

Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Monday, Oct. 10

It’s expected to be a blustery fall day tomorrow.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for all of Vancouver Island except the north Island, advising that the “first wind event of the season” is forecasted to arrive in the afternoon Monday, Oct. 10.

The statement notes that gusts up to 60 kilometres per hour “may toss loose objects and cause drought-weakened tree branches to break. These may give rise to injuries, damage, or power outages.”

The windy conditions are expected to ease Monday night. Little to no precipitation is expected, said Environment Canada.

READ ALSO: ‘Mini-warming’ part of a hot, dry summer and fall in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Less than 1/3 the usual rain falls on southeast Vancouver Island in September


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Historic drought behind B.C. wildfires, salmon die-off could continue, experts say

Just Posted

Trevor Michalchuk and Lily Eggert with VIUs Mass Specmobile designed to measure air quality and greenhouse gases. (PHOTO COURTESY DR. NICK DAVEY, VIU)
Vancouver Island University researchers measuring methane at Alberni Valley’s landfill

Members of the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock accept a cheque for $5,000 from Alberni Auto Group and Beaver Creek Home Center representatives on Friday, Sept. 30 during the tour’s stop in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni-born Tour de Rock rider raises thousands in Port Alberni fundraisers

City of Port Alberni mayoral candidate Tom Verbrugge delivers his platform during the third of three all-candidates meetings, all hosted by the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at RimRock Casino. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni all-candidate meeting moderator accused of bias over mayoral questions

Jim Wright gets in shape for GoByBike Week with a trek up Doran Lake Logging Road recently. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN MAYBA)
Events planned for Port Alberni for GoByBike Week in October