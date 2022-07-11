<a href="https://mapcarta.com/24297148" target="_blank">(mapcarta.com) </a>

(mapcarta.com)

Fishing vessel sinks in Alberni Inlet

34ft gillnetter with roughly 500 litres of diesel onboard sank near Hocking Point on Monday morning

A 34ft gillnetter with roughly 500 litres of diesel onboard sank near Hocking Point on Monday morning.

A Canadian Coast Guard spokesperson told the Westerly News the vessel was actively fishing in the Alberni Inlet around 3:15 a.m. “when it got caught on rocks as the tide was receding. The vessel started to lean and sink.”

No injuries were reported and the Canadian Coast Guard and Western Canada Marine Response Corporation continue to respond to the incident.

“CCG’s Bamfield lifeboat station crew was the first on scene this morning and they observed a small non-recoverable light sheen about four cables south of the vessel, but no pollution was observed around the vessel itself,” the spokesperson wrote. “The lifeboat crew have applied containment boom around the vessel as a precautionary measure.”

They added that the vessel’s owner has hired a contractor and they will be on-scene on Tuesday to salvage the vessel.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Historic Ucluelet vessel goes down in flames near Qualicum

READ MORE: Ucluelet team gets oil spill response training

READ MORE: Oil spill response base on track for Ucluelet, Port Alberni

Alberni ValleyCanadian Coast GuardfishingTofino,ucluelet

Previous story
Public health-care system on ‘brink of disaster,’ Canadian nurses federation says
Next story
Ground radar probe underway at former Alberni Indian Residential School site

Just Posted

Alberni Valley fire crews work to extinguish a structure fire in the 2900-block of Eighth Avenue, across from Eighth Avenue Learning Centre. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)
Crews battle house fire in Port Alberni’s arts district

<a href="https://mapcarta.com/24297148" target="_blank">(mapcarta.com) </a>
Fishing vessel sinks in Alberni Inlet

A leftover building still stands on the Alberni Indian Residential School site on Tseshaht First Nation territory near Port Alberni. The nation started a ground penetrating radar scan of the site on July 11, 2022 and expect work to continue for two weeks. (PHOTO COURTESY TSESHAHT FIRST NATION)
Ground radar probe underway at former Alberni Indian Residential School site

Members of Tseshaht First Nation perform a prayer song at Tsehaht Market for Amber Manthorne on Sunday, June 10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Friends, family gather for strength as search for missing Port Alberni woman continues