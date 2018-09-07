Five arrested and drugs seized as police raid Vancouver Island house

Police raided a house on Trunk Road and seized drugs and stolen property. Five people have been arrested. (file photo)

Five people were arrested and large quantities of drugs, as well as suspected stolen property and cash, were seized on Sept. 5 after police executed a search warrant at a residence on Vancouver Island.

The search warrant was sought in relation to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation and large amounts of fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine were seized in the search at the house, located in the 1000 block of Trunk Road in Duncan.

As well, more than $6,000 in cash was seized, along with war medals, computer products and high-end bicycles that police believe were stolen.

Efforts are being made to locate and speak with the rightful owners to have the property returned.

Charges of drug trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property are being pursued against the five people arrested at the property.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment has sought the assistance of the City of Duncan bylaw enforcement and Work Safe BC due to several building code and electrical dangers encountered in the home.

As a result, electricity has been disconnected from the property while the issues are remediated.

This is the second time in the past year a search warrant for drug trafficking has been executed at this location.

The RCMP is working closely with the City of Duncan and has recommended the creation of municipal bylaws to deal with similar properties in the future.

“We recognize the impact this residence has had on our community and have identified it as a nuisance property,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Kurt Bosnell.

“We will be using information and evidence collected to seek restraint and forfeiture of the property.”