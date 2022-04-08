Five sent to hospital after fiery multi-vehicle pile-up in Langford

Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on West Shore Parkway. Northbound lanes are closed. (@28tory/Twitter) Crews clearing a multi-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway Friday. (Deb Fowler/Black Press Media)

Northbound lanes on the Trans-Canada Highway have partially re-opened following a multi-vehicle crash and vehicle fire near the start of the Malahat at West Shore Parkway.

It was just one of several crashes Friday morning, and motorists are being advised to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.

Langford Fire Rescue acting Assistant Chief Simon Chadwick said the call came in just after 10 a.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash and fire.

The initial crash involved a collision between a semi-truck and a car, resulting in the car catching fire. A five-vehicle pile-up ensued after the initial crash.

All occupants were out of their vehicles when emergency crews arrived.

B.C. Emergency Health Services was called to the scene with an initial report of up to 10 vehicles being involved in the incident.

Five patients were transported to hospital in stable condition.

Crash highway 1 at West Shore Parkway affecting northbound traffic #malahat pic.twitter.com/2BCNMoRETv — Malahat Drive (@malahatdrive) April 8, 2022

Northbound lanes on the Trans-Canada Highway and West Shore Parkway were closed for more than an hour before partially reopening at around 11 a.m.

An update from DriveBC is expected at 2:30 p.m. with northbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway still down to one lane at West Shore Parkway.

Over in Saanich, Carey Road is still blocked at Baker Street after a motorist hit a hydro pole. The driver is not reported to have any injuries, however, police are currently investigating the incident.

Saanich police have closed Carey Road in both directions between Baker and Judah streets while B.C. Hydro fixes the unstable pole. The corridor will be closed for several hours, said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

In Central Saanich, emergency services were called to the Pat Bay Highway at Keating Cross Road at around 7:45 a.m. for a crash involving a dump truck and SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Central Saanich Police Service. Her vehicle was totalled in the crash.

The driver of the dump truck was uninjured and the truck sustained minor damage.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for about an hour while emergency crews were on the scene. The highway has since fully reopened.

A series of other crashes have also caused delays for motorists Friday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash at 5:45 a.m. at Admirals Road and the Trans-Canada Highway after one of the drivers made an illegal U-turn. The incident has been cleared and there were no reported injuries.

At 7:30 a.m. two drivers crashed into each other – both attempting to make left turns – at the intersection of Millgrove Street and Burnside Road West. One vehicle was towed from the scene and there were no reported injuries. The crash has been cleared but caused delays along Burnside Road West between Tillicum and Harriet roads.

Saanich police also received a report of a T-bone crash at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bremerton and Judah streets. One vehicle was towed from the scene and there were no reported injuries.

A road closure in Saanich is also causing some delays. Prospect Lake Road between Interurban Trail and Lohr Road is open to local traffic only for stormwater infrastructure upgrades from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. from April 8 to 22.

More to come.

