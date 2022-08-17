A five-vehicle crash on the old Island Highway at Oliver Road on Wednesday, Aug. 17, shut down both northbound lanes on the highway. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Five-vehicle crash shuts down Island Highway lanes through Nanaimo

Incident happened at the old Island Highway and Oliver Road on Aug. 17

Five vehicles piled up in a crash on the old Island Highway through Nanaimo today.

Emergency crews were called just before noon on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to the intersection of the old Island Highway and Oliver Road, where five vehicles were involved in a collision.

Paramedics looked over seven vehicle occupants and three patients were transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with minor injuries.

Two of the vehicles involved were drivable, but three cars – including a Corvette – were wrecked and needed to be towed from the scene.

Both northbound highway lanes were closed while crews cleared the scene.

There were 30 crashes at the Highway 19A-Oliver Road intersection in 2021, according to ICBC statistics, making it the 12th-most crash-prone intersection in Nanaimo. There were 145 crashes at that location during the five-year period from 2017-2021.

